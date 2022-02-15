Deals: Hisense U8G 120Hz Android TVs $250 off, TP-Link Assistant gear from $10, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with the $250 in savings on Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs. That’s alongside Assistant-enabled TP-Link Kasa gear on sale from $10 and a Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD card at $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs now $250 off

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $750. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $250 in savings as well as the best price since a 1-day sale in the beginning of January. You can also score the 65-inch model for $1,000, down from its $1,250 going rate.

Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) as well as all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Assistant-enabled TP-Link Kasa gear on sale from $10

Amazon is now offering the new Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $25. Down from the usual $30 price tag, you’re looking at only the third notable discount to date at $5 off while coming within $3 of the all-time low from the beginning of the year.

Having just dropped at the end of last fall as the latest addition to the Kasa lineup, this outdoor smart plug expands your Alexa or Assistant setup to the patio or yard. Alongside pairing right to your Wi-Fi, it sports dimming features to help add some extra customization to accent lighting, spotlights, and more in your outdoor space. Check out other TP-Link Kasa deals from $10 right here.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD card down to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD Card for $16. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking only the third overall discount. This also matches the all-time low set once before back over Black Friday, as well.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review.

