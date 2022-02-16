Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sees first discount, Galaxy S22 series $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 on sale for the first time. That’s alongside deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE models at $80 off, plus ongoing Galaxy S22 pre-order price cuts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 goes on sale for the first time

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi 32GB Android Tablet for $200. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer delivers the very first price cut since launching back in January and amounts to $30 in savings. You can also save on the 64GB and 128GB models at up to $50 off.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the new S8/+ devices, but arrives with a more compact 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV, and if the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE fall to new lows

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $250. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $5 below the previous and only other discount to date. Alongside discounts on the 40mm style, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models are discounted, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts

Just after being officially unveiled by Samsung, we’re now tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 256GB model for $1,200. That’s down from the usual $1,300 price tag in order to save you $100 and marks the first notable price cut yet. While there are some ongoing carrier promotions you can check out right here, this is your first chance to save some actual cash on the all-new handset.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

