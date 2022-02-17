Google Play Store listings on mobile now show required ‘Android OS’ version 

After widely rolling out iOS-style install indicators on the homescreen, Google now specifies what version of “Android OS” is required to install an app on the Play Store.

Going to the “App info” section (under “About this app”) of a Play Store listing today reveals that “Android OS” is now a line item alongside Version, Updated on, Downloads, Offered by, Released on, and App permissions.

Google simply notes what version of Android is needed to install an application. This information has long been available on play.google.com as “Requires Android.” On the web, listings often resort to “Varies with device,” but the mobile version is more specific and cognizant of APKs variants.

Appending “OS” after “Android” looks somewhat peculiar and something Google doesn’t do too often in user-facing marketing or functionality. It’s of course reminiscent of Chrome OS, Wear OS, and Android TV OS.

This recently rolled out and was not yet there at the start of the month. It’s widely available with version 29.2.13 of the Google Play Store today.

