There are at least 10 million modern Google Pixel phones in use, ‘Security Hub’ app suggests

The Security Hub was first introduced on the Pixel 6 and later rolled out to other Google phones. In recent days, Security Hub hit 10 million installs on the Play Store — a possible indication of how many modern Pixel phones are in use.

This redesigned dashboard found in Settings app > Security is powered by the Security Hub app. It features a large progress meter with four possible statuses: “No problems found,” “Security can be improved” (green), “Security may be at risk” (yellow/orange), or “Security is at risk” (red).

Cards below the user-friendly graphic note what’s wrong and how you can fix it. Other preferences (Find My Device, Screen lock, etc.) follow, while everything else is listed under “Advanced settings.”

After debuting Security Hub on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google started rolling it out to older phones in late October as a new update in the Play Store. It’s officially available for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro devices running Android 12.

Following that wider availability, the app hit 5+ million downloads on Google Play. That was the count as of November 2021 and up until a few days ago. But as of Thursday, the Play Store reports over 10 million installs of the Security Hub. Google usually obscures this information for first-party apps (like Camera) that are exclusive to the Pixel.

It’s not the best measure, but 10 million gives a rough approximation of how many modern Android 12 Pixel phones are out there in use. The Pixel 4 and newer versions offer the company’s latest features, like the new Google Assistant, Continued Conversation, and Material You. Of course, this does not include the Pixel 3, which is due for one more update, or the popular and actively-supported 3a/XL, both of which also run Android 12.

Google has never provided exact sales figures for Pixel phones, though it did just report a “quarterly sales record” after the 6 and 6 Pro launch.

