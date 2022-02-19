What’s on Google TV: Netflix sets ‘Stranger Things 4’ premiere date, Showtime coming to Paramount+

Following the Super Bowl, we’ve got a bunch of new trailers, content announcements, and more, including the release date for Stranger Things 4 and Google TV’s selection of Valentine’s Day content.

‘Stranger Things 4’ arrives on Netflix next month

…and just one more season left

Netflix this week announced the official premiere date for the next season of Stranger Things, known as “Stranger Things 4.” The next season will be released starting on May 27. This time around, the season is split into two volumes, with Volume 1 in May, and Volume 2 coming on July 1.

The season’s synopsis reads:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzil — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Importantly, Stranger Things 4 will mark the series’ penultimate season, with the upcoming “Stranger Things 5” set to be the show’s final season. There is no date set for that final season.

Alongside this news, Netflix also released the second season of the Steve Carell-led series Space Force. You can see the trailer here.

Google TV celebrates Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day kicked off this week, Google TV celebrated the day by highlighting some iconic Valentine’s Day TV episodes including:

Valentine’s Day — The Office

I Love Lisa — The Simpsons

Early 21st Century Romanticism — Community

Up All Night — 30 Rock

Galentines Day — Parks & Rec

The One With the Birthing Video — Friends

Desparation Day — How I Met Your Mother

Why Must I Be a Crustacean in Love? — Futurama

Further, a “Galentine’s Day” row highlighted Parks & Rec, Booksmart, Mean Girls, Broad City, Lady Bird, and other “BFF” movies. Other rows dedicated to Valentine’s Day included “Our all-time favorite rom-coms,” “What to watch for a great love story,” and an anti-Valentine’s Day “Not in the mood for love” row.

Peacock premieres ‘Bel-Air’ reboot

NBC this week released the first episode of its Will Smith-produced reboot “Bel-Air,” inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The new series follows new versions of the same characters in modern-day America, with a darker tone. The first 60-minute episode was released on February 13, with more to follow weekly.

Showtime content is coming to the Paramount+ app

Paramount has confirmed that Showtime will soon be accessible through the Paramount+ app on Google TV and other platforms, as Showtime merges into that new streaming service. The new service will cost $12/month or $15/month without ads, but will be available separately from the current, core Paramount+ offering.

ViacomCBS CEO Tom Ryan explained:

You’ll be able to simply upgrade your Paramount Plus subscription to a bundle that includes the Showtime service and then view all that content in a single user experience. And then, when you’re done watching ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ you’ll be able to move immediately to the next season of ‘Billions’ –- without ever leaving the Paramount Plus app.

Amazon releases first trailer for ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Around the Super Bowl, Amazon released the first trailer for its Prime Video series, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Prime Video further added the third season of its hit comedy The Marvelous Ms. Maisel this week. You can see the trailer here.

Disney+ drops new ‘Moon Knight’ trailer; Rescue Rangers too

During the Super Bowl this past Sunday, Disney revealed another new look at Moon Knight, the next MCU series coming to Disney+ on March 30. In related news, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead signed on to direct a forthcoming second of Loki for Disney+.

Disney also released a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Original Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, which stars John Mulaney and Adam Samberg. The movie debuts on May 20.

Xumo and LocalNow expand free live TV slate

The free, ad-supported live TV streaming services Xumo and LocalNow, both available on Google TV, expanded their channel slate this week. Country Music Entertainment was added to LocalNow, while the “Homeful” channel was added to Xumo.

