Google adds a ‘Twosday’ Easter egg to Search in celebration of the once-in-a-lifetime date

- Feb. 22nd 2022 9:37 am PT

“Twosday” is upon us. February 22, 2022 is a special date on the calendar, because its the one time we’ll see a date that acts as a complete palindrome in our lifetime, and to celebrate “Twosday,” Google has a special Easter egg in Search.

If you head over to Google.com today and search for “Twosday,” “2/22/22,” or any similar terms, Google will display an Easter egg that rains down confetti across the site. A bunch of 2’s are included in that confetti, along with a small sticker that reads:

Happy Twosday 2 You!

It’s unclear if this Easter egg will stick around permanently, or if it will just be available today. After the initial animation ends, a button appears to repeat it, as well as a share button.

The significance of “Twosday” comes from the where the day lands, with 2/22/22 landing on a Tuesday. The date, regardless of how you choose to format it, ends up being a complete palindrome, too. The last time there was a palindrome date like this was in 2011, on November 11. The next time that a 2/22/22 will land on a Tuesday, however, will be in about 400 years.

