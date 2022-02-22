Deals: OtterBox Galaxy S22 cases see first discounts, Hisense Android TV $150 off, more

All of today’s best deals include the first price cuts on OtterBox’s new Galaxy S22 series cases. That’s alongside a $150 Hisense 55-inch H8 4K ULED Android TV discount and this ongoing HP Chromebook x360 14c sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

OtterBox’s new Galaxy S22 series cases on sale for the first time

With Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy S22 series handsets launching this Friday (pre-order discounts still live), Verizon Wireless is now discounting a selection of OtterBox’s all-new cases. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Defender Pro Galaxy S22 Ultra Case at $45. Down from $60, you’re not only looking at the very first discount to date, but also a 23% price cut and a new all-time low.

As one of the more rugged covers from OtterBox, its Defender Pro case arrives to protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra from drops, bumps, and other potential damage. This time around, the case is made from 50% recycled plastics all while retaining the usual rugged inclusions like port covers and an antimicrobial coating.

Hisense 55-inch H8 4K ULED Android TV sees $150 discount

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch H8 4K ULED Smart Android TV for $450. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while matching the all-time low. This is only the third notable discount to date, as well.

Equipped with Android TV support at the center of the experience, this home theater package from Hisense builds out from there with a 4K ULED panel backed by a Quantum Dot technology. If the Dolby Vision and Atmos support isn’t enough, full-array local dimming zones help deliver even more vibrant content. Then on top of the built-in streaming features and companion voice remote, there are also four HDMI ports to supplement its Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

HP’s Chromebook x360 14c hits $499

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HP Chromebook x360 14c with i3/8GB/128GB for $499. This is a savings of $150 from its $649 launch price and you’ll find that the same model is on sale for $530 direct from HP. For comparison, we saw this model fall to $449 over the Black Friday shopping holiday last year. Today’s discount marks the best price that we’ve seen since.

Offering a premium build with an i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook is ready to handle anything you need when it comes to word processing, document editing, online browsing, media consumption, and more. The 1080p display offers a Gorilla Glass 5 micro-edge display with a 360-degree hinge to transform from a traditional laptop to tablet and back again. Plus, with Bang & Olufsen audio and a webcam privacy switch, you’ll find that this Chromebook is great for both work and play. It also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support for ultra-fast wireless networking and quality audio streaming. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details.

