Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch day deals, Galaxy Tab S8/+, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by launch day discounts on Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets alongside the Galaxy Tab S8/+ lineup. That’s alongside Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch dropping to $229 at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see launch day deals

Today is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch day and Amazon is rolling out some new deals for those who want to score the latest handsets on day one. Currently bundling a $100 gift card with all three versions of the new Android smartphones, this is the best value we’ve seen across the lineup so far. Leading the way is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,200 with a $100 gift card. This is matching the best value overall on the new release and the best specifcially on the base storage tier.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Shop all of the Galaxy S22 launch day deals right here.

Galaxy Tab S8/+ launch day discounts go live, too

Alongside launch day Galaxy S22 discounts, Amazon is rolling out a new promotion on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. Right now, you can score the latest 128GB Android tablet for $900 with a $75 credit attached. That gives you $75 to spend on a future Amazon purchase and is the first real chance to save outside of a pre-order keyboard bundle offer.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch drops to $229

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer marks the first notable discount since back on Black Friday, is the third-best price to date, and $70 off overall.

Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage.

