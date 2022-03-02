HTC will make a return to ‘high-end’ Android phones in April, focused on the Metaverse

After years of stagnation in the Android market, it seems HTC is ready for a comeback. According to a new report, HTC will announce a “high-end” Android smartphone next month, with a focus on the Metaverse.

Digitimes reports (via WinFuture) that HTC will unveil a new Android smartphone in April, described as a “high-end” device by HTC Vive Asia-Pacific GM Charles Huang during a recent MWC event. While HTC has not completely left the Android market in recent years, the company’s efforts have largely focused on the budget market rather than pursuing flagship models.

The focus of this new HTC Android device is, apparently, on the Metaverse. In line with that, the phone will be designed for AR and VR applications. No further specs or details about the device were disclosed beyond those details.

Notably, HTC announced the Vive Flow VR headset in October of last year, with the headset requiring an Android smartphone to work as its controller. While it’s not confirmed, it seems likely that this new smartphone would have some tie to that headset, or a newer version. At MWC 2022, HTC also announced the “Viveverse,” its open-source metaverse platform.

This wouldn’t be the first time HTC used a smartphone to jump on a new trend. In 2018, the HTC Exodus debuted as a blockchain-optimized smartphone focused on cryptocurrency that cost $699.

