Google purchasing & expanding its Warsaw office for $700M, pledges to further reduce food waste 

Following a similar move in the UK this January, Google is acquiring the new building its Poland office in Warsaw is located at. The company also announced two new pledges to reduce food waste and loss at its cafeterias worldwide.

Last year, Google moved into the Warsaw HUB as a tenant to house teams working on Google Cloud. The company’s first office in Poland opened 15 years ago and there are now over 1,000 Googlers in the country, including a site in Wroclaw.

It is already our largest site working on cloud technologies in Europe.

Google is now spending $700 million to purchase and expand the Warsaw HUB. This includes hybrid working areas in the future, like meeting rooms that accommodate both in-person and virtual attendees, as well as “de-densifying the offices to improve wellbeing and providing many amenities (like outdoor terraces).” Poland’s capital city, after this expansion, will be able to support 2,500 Google employees.

Meanwhile, as employees return to the office en masse and amenities like cafeterias re-open, Google aims to “cut food waste in half for each Googler and send zero food waste to the landfill” by 2025. Every day, Google offices serve hundreds of thousands of meals in 56 countries.

To do so, we’ll prevent waste during food sourcing and procurement, improve our kitchens and cafes, and make sure excess food is repurposed or disposed of properly.

This includes “creative menu options that turn produce that would otherwise be wasted into tasty treats – like healthy slaw made from peeled and shredded broccoli stems,” and making sure excess food is donated whenever possible. Another step is composting with improved waste separation systems:

We’re even piloting technology that can process organic waste onsite and smart waste collection containers that can better sort trash to divert waste from the landfill.

