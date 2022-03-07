Android 12.1 March security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Android 12.1 with the March security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.

The factory images this morning revealed that Android 12L is officially Android 12.1.

There are 19 issues resolved in the Android 12 March patch dated 2022-03-01 and 22 for 2022-03-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

It will fix the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Wi-Fi issues, but that update is not coming until later this month.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 41 security fixes.

