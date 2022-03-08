Deals: Galaxy Tab S7/+ refurb $380 off sale, Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds $180, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ sale at $380 off. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the Google Assistant-equipped Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds at $180 and this ongoing Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Tab S7/+ lineup now up to $380 off

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android tablets starting at $100. Our top pick this time around is the Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB at $550. Down from its original $850 price tag, you’ll still pay $780 at Amazon right now with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $300 off. You can also save up to $380 on higher-capacity offerings in the Galaxy Tab S7 refurb sale, too.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers, and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds pack Google Assistant

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $180. Normally fetching $200, this is only the second discount to date in any capacity as well as the first markdown since November of last year. You’re also looking at a new all-time low of $20 off today, too.

The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set. The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the eight hours of listening – there’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,350. Normally fetching $1,600, today’s offer amounts to the very first cash discount on the new smartphone at $250 off. The 128GB model is also on sale at $250 off.

Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. For starters, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around the back to complete the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

