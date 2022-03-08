Xperia 10 IV renders showcase similar design to its predecessor

A series of renders for the Xperia 10 IV hints that Sony is keeping things familiar with the design of the mid-ranger.

These latest renders have been shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks with lesser-known blog Zoutons.ae hosting the 3D CAD-based renders of the Xperia 10 IV. As you’d expect, Sony is sticking to the firm’s preferred 21:9 aspect ratio for the Xperia 10 IV, with this mid-level Android touting much of the same design choices as its predecessor.

It’ll feature a completely flat 6.0-inch OLED display sans any cutouts or incursions courtesy of minor forehead and chin bezels. The upper bezel contains the selfie camera and the earpiece, although no word on the camera and the display resolution and refresh rate here.

These renders also show that the Sony Xperia 10 IV will ship with a triple-camera setup but no word on the specifications of the hardware here. However, alongside the high-quality renders, this report speculates that the Xperia 10 IV will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,000mAh internal battery that charges via USB-C.

While that sounds fair, it’s worth noting that last year’s Xperia 10 III shipped with the same processor, a 4,500mAh battery, plus a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 8-megapixel telephoto.

Given the recent history, we would expect the Xperia 10 IV to sit just below the Xperia 5 IV and far below the Xperia 1 IV in the upcoming Sony Android smartphone lineup for 2022.

