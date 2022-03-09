HBO Max giving some subscribers three-month YouTube Premium trial 

The latest subscription service in recent months to provide a free extended trial of YouTube Premium is HBO Max. What’s interesting is how both offerings are more similar than not and somewhat compete for the same audience.

HBO Max this morning emailed some subscribers about the “special offer just for you.” It’s amusing to see how the service, which is soon to be owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, describes YouTube, which is inherently a competitor for people’s time and attention:

When it comes to movies, series, and award-winning entertainment, no one beats HBO Max. When it comes to uninterrupted music streaming, DIY how-to videos, gaming content, and more, no one beats YouTube Premium.

HBO Max highlights YouTube Premium selling points like ad-free and background playback for video, offline viewing, and YouTube Music Premium.

This YouTube Premium 3 month free trial promotion is available only to current direct billed and app store billed subscribers to HBO Max who viewed at least one (1) day-and-date Warner Brothers 2021 theatrical film on HBO Max in the United States. New YouTube Premium subscribers only, and offer must be redeemed by May 08, 2022. Cancel anytime. Valid form of payment and Google account required. Full terms HERE.

Unfortunately, it’s only available for new YouTube Premium subscribers. The set-up process involves entering a code at youtube.com/redeem and an on-file payment method, but you won’t be charged until after the trial ends.

