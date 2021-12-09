YouTube Premium members can get 3 months of Microsoft’s rebranded ‘PC Game Pass’ for free

- Dec. 9th 2021 7:50 pm PT

0

Microsoft just announced that Xbox Game Pass for Windows PCs will get a new name, simply PC Game Pass. Barely an hour later, Google is already notifying YouTube Premium subscribers about an offer that gives 3 months of PC Game Pass for free.

PC Game Pass is a simple rebrand of Xbox Game Pass for PC which was announced during tonight’s Game Awards. The rebranded service isn’t changing its library, subscription model, or its cloud gaming integration, but really just simplifying the branding for the sake of its PC fanbase, as Microsoft made abundantly clear on Twitter.

Through the end of this year, YouTube Premium subscribers can get PC Game Pass in an extended free trial. The offer is going out to subscribers over email for active subscribers.

You’ll need a Microsoft account to redeem the offer, of course, but you’ll also need to be a new member of Game Pass in general, regardless of it’s on Xbox or PC. The offer is US-only as well and requires a credit card.

We’re showing some gaming love to our Premium members so you can level up with more than 100 high-quality PC games like the brand-new Halo Infinite — out now.

YouTube PC game pass

