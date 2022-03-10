Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 hit new lows from $180, Beats Studio Buds, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 models from $180. That’s on top of a chance to score Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starting at $212 and all three colors of Beats Studio Buds at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB Android Tablet for $250. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $40 under our previous mention while marking only the second notable discount to date. You can also save on the 32GB and 64GB models, which are both down to new all-time lows as well starting at $180.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the new S8/+ devices (also on sale), but it arrives with a more compact 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable of catching up on content away from the TV, and if upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models now on sale from $212

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 models starting at $212. Leading the way this time around is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $250. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while matching the all-time low at $5 below the previous and only other discount to date. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow.

Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor that combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

Beats Studio Buds return to 2022 low in all three colors

Adorama is now offering all three styles of Beats Studio Buds for $120. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. This is only the second discount we’ve seen this year, too.

The new Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

