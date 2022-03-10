Repainter’s latest update adds quick settings toggle, separate color controls on Pixel and One UI

Material You offers easy customization for Android in ways we’ve never seen officially, but it’s only so flexible. Repainter was released early this year as a neat way to enhance Material You colors, and in its latest update, the app is adding a quick settings toggle as well as the ability to separate colors used for accents and the background.

Repainter v1.1.0 started rolling out on the Play Store yesterday with the usual batch of bug fixes and other improvements, but three notable new features as well. On Android 13, the app now supports a themed app icon on the homescreen. There’s also now a quick settings shortcut to activate Repainter or quickly turn it off.

The most exciting change, though, is support for Repainter to select two different colors for the primary accent as well as for background colors in apps. This feature, as seen in a demo below, works without root on Pixel and Samsung devices running Android 12. Colors can be picked from the wallpaper, or through a “Basic” selection, as well as a completely custom option. The possibilities are endless.

Separate accent and background color selection (works without root on Pixel and Samsung devices)

QS tile to toggle theming

Themed app icon for Android 13

Only request root access and apply themes when necessary

Separate accent/background color selection in action pic.twitter.com/RrGtXE1irt — Danny Lin (@kdrag0n) March 9, 2022

Repainter costs $4.99 on the Play Store.

More on Material You:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: