Google updates ‘Pixel Camera Services’ to enable Night Sight in Snapchat on Pixel 6

The March Feature Drop introduced the ability for Snapchat to take advantage of Night Sight on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Behind the scenes, this requires an update to “Pixel Camera Services” that is rolling out today.

“Pixel Camera Services” is already installed on your phone, with today’s update (~14MB) to version 1.0.433401302.05 (from 1.0.433401302.05) only meant for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The Play Store listing explains how:

Pixel Camera Services is a system component that brings Pixel Camera features like Night Sight to some 3rd party apps that you’ve granted permission to use your camera. This component is pre-installed on your device and should be kept up to date to ensure you have the latest image processing updates and other bug fixes. Requirements – Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro running Android 12 with the March security patch. Some features are not available on all devices.

After installing the update this afternoon, Snapchat on the Pixel 6 adds a crescent moon icon in the top-right corner (underneath flash) to activate the Night Sight-powered low light mode. The scene in your viewfinder will automatically get brighter as seen in the before-and-after examples above.

The Play Store release notes say this update “enables Night Sight via Camera2 Extensions.” It will presumably be available to other camera applications after Snapchat.

