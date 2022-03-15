Deals: Lenovo Duet 5 OLED Chromebook $350, DJI OM 4 SE gimbal first discount, more

All of today’s best deals include a new low on Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook at $80 off. That’s alongside the first discount on DJI’s OM 4 SE 3-axis smartphone gimbal and a Philips Hue sale from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Duet 5 OLED Chromebook packs a detachable keyboard

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $350. Marking a new all-time low, this is down from the usual $430 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $50. This is also only the third discount to date.

This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

DJI’s OM 4 SE 3-axis smartphone gimbal sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the DJI OM 4 SE 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $99. Marking the very first discount to date, this is down from the usual $119 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low.

Having launched last fall as a new affordable variant of DJI’s popular smartphone stabilizer, its new OM 4 SE delivers all of the signature features without some of the more premium inclusions in order to arrive at a more affordable price. Further accentuated by today’s deal, this budget-friendly package features ActiveTrack 3.0 technology as well as a series of other videography modes, the gimbal itself has a companion tripod and magnetic smartphone mount. Over at DroneDJ, our launch coverage offers some extra insight into what to expect, too.

Philips Hue refurb sale discounts start at $20

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $20. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights.

