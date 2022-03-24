Chromebooks get a new $40 wireless keyboard and mouse combo from CTL w/ ‘Everything’ button

If a Chromebook or Chromebox is your daily machine, you’ve got a new official keyboard and mouse combo option available for pre-order now with a native layout, certification from Google, and more. Here’s what you need to know about CTL’s new wireless keyboard combo for Chrome OS.

CTL, if you’re not familiar, is a Chromebook maker known especially for its durable education-focused machines, but the brand also puts out Chromeboxes and many Chromebook accessories.

The new CTL Chromebook wireless keyboard and mouse are designed with Chrome OS as their dedicated use case, meaning the keyboard layout is identical to what you’d find on a Chromebook. In many cases, Chromebook owners looking for an external keyboard are forced to use ones optimized for Windows or Mac, which leave some buttons unused or repurposed.

CTL’s wireless Chromebook keyboard has a full-size layout with a QWERTY keyboard, function row across the top with Chrome OS shortcuts, and a 10-key number pad off to the right side. On the left, there’s the “Everything” button in place of the usual “Caps Lock” you’d see on other keyboards. Google first coined the term “Everything” button back in 2020, for the key that opens up the app drawer on Chrome OS.

Meanwhile, the mouse is a fully generic option, but both products are certified under Google’s “Works with Chromebook” program which ensures the Bluetooth accessories will pair seamlessly with Chrome OS products. In a press release, CTL explains that both products run on two AAA batteries each (which are included), with the keyboard able to run for 29 months and the mouse for 24 months on those batteries.

The keyboard on its own costs $39.99 (currently down to $29.99) while the combo costs $49.99 (currently down to $40) from CTL’s website. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping set to begin before the month’s end.

