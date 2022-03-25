Deals: Anker charging gear from $16, Motorola Edge+ launch discount, more

All of today’s pre-weekend deals kick off with popular Anker PowerExtend power strips from $16. That’s alongside a pair of Amazon’s 60W USB-C cables for $6 and this ongoing Motorola Edge+ discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker PowerExtend power strips from $16

Anker is closing out the work week by discounting a selection of its popular power strips, wall taps, and surge protectors. Via its official Amazon storefront, pricing starts at $16. Our favorite of the batch this time around is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube at $22. Down from $30, this is a new all-time low of 27% off while beating the previous discount by $3.

Sporting a compact build that plugs right into the wall, this is a notable way to streamline the bedside table or desk setup with three full AC outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports with the real star of the show being a 30W USB-C output.

Save 50% on a pair of Amazon’s 60W USB-C cables

Woot is offering the 2-pack of 6-foot Amazon Basics 60W Fast Charging USB-C Cables for $6. This is 50% below the regular $12 price tag on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. The two-pack is currently on sale for $8.50 there, which is the lowest we have seen it go for.

An affordable opportunity to score a couple of extra charging cables, you’re looking at six-foot lengths that will work great with MacBook, Chromebook, Galaxy devices, and just about any other USB-C gear. Amazon says they support “fast charging up to 60W (20V/3A)” and transfer speeds up to 480MB/s with a typical USB-C jack on both ends.

Motorola Edge+ was just revealed and is already $100 off

After being revealed earlier in the week, the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone is now seeing its first discount courtesy of Amazon. Dropping the unlocked Cosmos Blue 512GB model in price for the first time, you can score the Android smartphone for $900. That’s down from the usual $1,000 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $100 off. Motorola’s all-new smartphone arrives with some of the most flagship-caliber specs we’ve seen from the brand in quite some time.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with three years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage.

