Google TV supports video answers to Assistant questions

Google TV’s integration with Google Assistant makes it possible to control smart home devices, find movies and TV shows, and more. Now, Google Assistant on Google TV can offer direct video results for questions powered by YouTube.

In a roundup of recent updates on Google TV and Nest products, Google detailed some of the latest services and features available on its various first-party products. That included updates to the Google Home app, installing apps remotely on Android TV OS from the Play Store, TikTok on Google TV, and Pluto TV integration on Google TV’s Live tab.

One addition that went under the radar, though, was the ability to get direct video answers to questions through Assistant on Google TV. While it’s unclear when this change went live, Google Assistant, on at least Chromecast with Google TV, has the ability to open relevant YouTube videos instead of presenting a screen with content recommendations.

Questions such as “What’s happening with the war in Ukraine?” will open up a video from a major news organization on YouTube.

Asking questions on Chromecast with Google TV gets more interesting, with news and YouTube videos part of the results.

It’s unclear if this feature can tie into third-party apps on Google TV or even news channels live on YouTube TV.

