OnePlus 10 Pro in the US lacks mmWave, 256GB model coming later

The OnePlus 10 Pro, after three months exclusive to China, finally launched in the United States today. Despite its $899 price tag, the phone lacks mmWave 5G support, and the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn’t yet have a 256GB model.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is by all measurements a flagship Android smartphone, with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, big and beautiful 6.7-inch display, and a decent software commitment too.

However, while the phone does support 5G, it doesn’t support it in its fastest forms. The US variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is limited to primarily Sub6 5G networks, the ones usually referred to as “nationwide” by carriers such as Verizon. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as Sub6 is more readily available, but it’s also a definitive downgrade compared to similarly priced phones such as the Pixel 6 Pro or Galaxy S22+ which both support mmWave. PCMag notes that the OnePlus 10 Pro does have band support for C-Band 5G, the middle ground between Sub6 and mmWave, but it may need software updates to unlock support for those networks.

Another slight oddity in the US model is that it only comes in one storage variant, 128GB.

In a call with OnePlus representatives prior to the OnePlus 10 Pro’s launch, the company confirmed that a 256GB variant of the device would be coming to the US at a later date. Presumably, that model would cost $999, given the €100 premium the additional storage demands in Europe.

However, it’s worth taking that with a slight grain of salt. Last year, OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 9 Pro solely with a 256GB model in the US and said that a 128GB model would be coming later. Several months later, the company confirmed that the 128GB model would never be released in the US due to “unforeseen supply constraints.” Given the various shortages still affecting the smartphone industry, it wouldn’t really come as a surprise if the same happened this time around as well.

