OnePlus 10 Pro is limited to 65W charging in the US, down from 80W in other regions

Charging has always been a focus for OnePlus, with the brand usually having the fastest wired charging speeds of any smartphone sold in the US. This year, the OnePlus 10 Pro ups the ante with 80W charging, but that’s limited to 65W in the United States.

When it launched in China earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro introduced 80W charging to the series for the first time, an upgrade from the 65W charging that OnePlus previously debuted with the OnePlus 8T in 2020. 80W charging, OnePlus claims, can top off the 5,000 mAh battery in 32 minutes.

In the United States, the OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with a charger capable of delivering 65W rather than 80W. Essentially, you’ll get the same charging brick that shipped with OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro with this latest release, with 65W output to the phone and up to 45W output to other USB-C PD devices. Why? OnePlus explains that the 80W SuperVooc charging technology isn’t compatible with the 110-120V outlets most commonly used in North America, but does work with outlets in Europe and other parts of the globe.

OnePlus confirmed the difference in a forum post.

In North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W SUPERVOOC – this is because 80W SUPERVOOC does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC power – the typical standard for power outlets in the region. 65W SUPERVOOC can refill the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in 34 minutes and remains the fastest standard for charging in North America.

Thankfully, it’s not a major loss. OnePlus says that 80W SuperVooc will top off the OnePlus 10 Pro in 32 minutes, whereas 65W will do the same 1-100% top off in 34 minutes. The only downside is that the initial boost of power may end up being a bit slower. The OnePlus 10 Pro will still support 50W wireless charging in the US.

