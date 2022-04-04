Google Assistant ‘Quick phrases’: What they can do, and what languages can use them

One interesting enhancement of the Pixel 6 series is the Google Assistant’s new “Quick phrases” that let you get certain things done without saying “Hey Google” first. Here’s what all they can do, when they work, and what languages you can use them in.

What are Google Assistant Quick phrases?

Debuting with the Pixel 6, the next-generation Google Assistant has gained the ability to contextually listen for hot words other than “Hey Google” in two highly-specific situations.

For one, when an alarm or timer is ringing in the Google Clock app, you can say “Stop” to dismiss it or “Snooze” to delay the alarm – as opposed to “Hey Google, stop.” Similarly, when you have an incoming call, you can just say “Answer” or “Decline” to handle that caller accordingly. When a Google Assistant Quick phrase is available to be said, you’ll see a suggestion/reminder of the feature on-screen, such as ‘Say “Stop.”‘

How do I turn Quick phrases on or off?

To enable Google Assistant’s Quick phrases on your Pixel 6, start by opening the Google app. Tap your avatar in the corner to open the menu, then choose “Settings.” Next, tap “Google Assistant” to access the Assistant’s settings. On this page, search for “Quick phrases.” You’ll be brought to a dedicated page where you can individually enable/disable the Quick phrases for Google Clock as well as those for phone calls.

What languages are Quick phrases available in?

At launch, these features were only available on Pixel 6 phones for those who have their device set to English, German, or Japanese. With the March Pixel Feature drop, Google expanded Quick phrases to support Pixel 6 phones set to French, Italian, and Spanish.

As an interesting aside, our own Dylan Roussel was able to test out Quick phrases in French, finding that “arrêter” works perfectly for dismissing an alarm. Humorously, though, while the related settings page correctly shows the right hot words like “arrêter” and “répéter,” the on-screen popup shown when an alarm goes off still shows the hot word in English.

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: