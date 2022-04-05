Deals: HP Chromebase AiO now $160 off, OnePlus Buds Pro down to $120, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an all-time low on the HP Chromebase AiO at $160 off. That’s alongside a new 2022 low on OnePlus Buds Pro and Samsung’s latest 256GB PRO Plus microSD card at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebase AiO returns to all-time low at $160 off

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 64GB for $430. Down from $590, today’s offer amounts to $160 in savings, is $60 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low.

Bringing Chrome OS to the workstation, the unique HP Chromebase is centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display with a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage.

New 2022 low drops OnePlus Buds Pro down to $120

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus Buds Pro for $120 in two styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is only the second notable discount of the year at $30 off. This beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new 2022 low, as well.

While not the new Radiant Silver colorway that just launched, the OnePlus Buds Pro are still the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Samsung’s latest 256GB PRO Plus microSD card down to $35

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC memory card for $35. This one launched back in September at $55 and has since dropped to between $40 and $45 at Amazon. This is a new all-time low on the 256GB model and the lowest price we have tracked including the recent World Backup Day deals.

Among Samsung’s latest family of microSD cards, it is a great option or folks looking to bolster the storage in Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, drone rigs, and cameras, among other things. It reaches speeds up to 160MB/s with V30 and A2 ratings for compatibility with larger batches of 4K video and loading apps. Backed by a 10-year warranty, Samsung says it features water, temperature, x-ray, and magnetic protections as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the latest lineup.

