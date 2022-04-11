Expert RAW 1.0.01 update for Galaxy devices improves low light performance

Now officially available for selected Samsung Galaxy devices, the Expert RAW 1.0.01 update is rolling out with improvements for low light performance when using the camera application.

Launched initially in Korea, the Expert RAW app allows you to access full manual controls for all of the rear camera lenses on select Galaxy devices, such as the S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra. Think of it as a step beyond the Pro mode found within the default camera app on your phone. It is supposed to mimic the experience of using a DSLR, but that’s a tall order even given the solid camera setups found on recent flagship Galaxy phones.

As initially spotted by SamMobile, the Expert RAW 1.0.01 update is now rolling out to any eligible Samsung Galaxy phones with some improvements for how low light images are handled. While the pool of devices that can access this camera app is small, we are expecting Samsung to add support for Galaxy S20, Note 20, and Z Fold hardware at some point very soon.

The Expert RAW 1.0.01 update changelog only lists “clarity enhanced in extreme low light” as the key new addition, which is modest at best. However, for those that like to experiment with their stills photography on mobile, better performance in darker conditions is always welcome.

What’s New App update 1.0.01 - The clarity enhanced in extream low light * Please use the latest SW through

If you have the Expert RAW app already installed on your Galaxy phone, it’s worth noting that the 1.0.01 update is rolling out right now via the Samsung Galaxy Store.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: