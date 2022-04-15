YouTube Coachella 2022 livestreams are now live for Weekend 1 [U]

With the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returning after a two-year absence, YouTube will be there to livestream both weekends of the 2022 event.

The Weekend 1 livestream starts at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) on Friday, April 15 and runs through Monday evening (due to replays being included) with three simultaneous feeds. Tune into the Coachella channel via desktop, mobile, and television, as well as the YouTube Music app.

YouTube says its 2022 presence at Coachella is “bigger and better than ever with a number of festival-firsts for the platform.” Live Chat will be enabled (on mobile and desktop) to offer everything from schedule updates and polls to “YouTube Shopping merch drops,” which reflects a big company focus:

For the first time, YouTube Shopping will offer virtual viewers a chance to purchase exclusive merchandise without leaving the livestream. Custom merch from festival performers Billie Eilish, BROCKHAMPTON and Flume will drop on Saturday, April 16th and be available for purchase the entire day, directly on the livestream watchpage. The same set of merch will also be available for purchase the following Saturday during Weekend 2 of the fest.

Weekend 2 is referred to as the “Coachella Curated livestream” by diving “into the stories of some of today’s most thrilling artists.”

From encore performances, to artist commentary, mini-docs and more, the livestream gives fans an opportunity to discover new artists in addition to original content and performances from the artists they know and love on the Coachella bill.

There’s also a big YouTube Shorts push and contest to win a “pair of Lifetime Coachella passes in the form of an NFT” by creating one that answers: “Who would your dream +1 be if you won Coachella passes for life?” with the hashtag #YouTubeCoachellaSweepstakes. More details are available here.

Meanwhile, the Google company is promoting YouTube Premium with three months of free service for new US users that sign-up from April 15 to April 25. It’s meant to let you access the six Premium pre-parties that “automatically redirect from the respective artists’ YouTube channel right into their must-see Coachella festival sets.”

