Google Assistant adds settings for ‘Your vehicles’ parking feature

Abner Li

- May. 4th 2022 10:10 pm PT

Apps & Updates
Back in March, Google introduced the ability to pay for public parking with your voice. As part of this feature, Google Assistant has added “Your vehicles” settings. Meanwhile, the Google app has made a tweak to its preferences.

The very last item in Google Assistant settings on Android is now “Your vehicles.”

Your vehicle registration details for parking 

This page will list license plates that you’ve added to Google Assistant, Maps, or Google Pay (the GPay app). Parking services require this information as part of the payment process. 

You can delete any cars, as well as edit or update details like the vehicle nickname. Lastly, you can “Add Vehicle” as well from this page.

Meanwhile, a small tweak to the Google app sees the Settings page re-ordered so that Assistant appears at the very top. This is followed by Notifications and Voice, with General (for the Google app) now in fourth position.

Rounding out this list is: Language & region, About, Search Widget, Channels & Interest, Hide explicit results, and Personal results. This change was made with Google app 13.17, which is currently in the beta channel.

