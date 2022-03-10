Google Assistant can now pay for parking on your phone

Public parking can sometimes be a bit frustrating, but Google Assistant is making an attempt to improve the process.

This week, Google has announced that Assistant will soon be able to pay for public parking in some locations from your phone. Google says that the feature will be available in over 400 US cities thanks to a partnership with ParkMobile. You can see a map of public parking areas that can be managed with the service here — I was personally disappointed to see that my own home city was not yet supported.

Once you arrive at a parking location, Google Assistant will ask for your zone number, how long you’d like to park, your license plate number, and the credit card from Google Pay you’d like to use for payment.

Google Assistant and Google Pay can now help you pay for parking, check your parking status, and extend your parking using just your voice. Just say, “Hey Google, pay for parking” once you’ve parked, and follow Assistant prompts to pay from your phone.

On top of being able to use a “Hey Google” command to pay for parking, you can also check in on your parking timer or even extend the parking session with voice commands. “Hey Google, parking status” will bring up your remaining time.

