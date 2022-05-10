Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series all-time lows, first ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 discount, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by new all-time lows on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series handsets at up to $250 off. That’s alongside the first discount on the new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 and Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Google Fast Pair Earbuds at $86. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series fall to new all-time lows

Amazon is now kicking off the week by discounting all three of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series Android smartphones. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $950. While you’d normally pay $1,200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $250 off. This is only the fourth discount overall and $50 below our previous mention.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 packs Thunderbolt 4 ports

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $650. Normally fetching $700, this is the very first discount since launching back in August and a new all-time low of $50 off. Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display.

Powered by the 2.5GHz processor, there’s 128GB of onboard storage to go alongside the 8GB of RAM. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even a microSD card slot. All of that comes packed into the premium case with backlit keyboard with an integrated stylus rounding out the 360-degree hinge design. Our launch coverage has a bit of additional insight, as well.

Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Google Fast Pair Earbuds fall to new low of $86

After just launching last month, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $86. Down from $120, you’re looking at only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $14 under our previous mention.

As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Wyze Lock Bolt delivers an affordable Bluetooth fingerprint deadbolt [Video]

Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]

TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: