Here’s just what I/O product launch 9to5Google readers are most excited for

Google I/O is set to start today, and we’re expecting a number of announcements including — hopefully — the launch of some brand-new hardware products in the Pixel series. Here’s what you told us you’re looking forward to most.

Let’s just cut to the chase, as we expected this ahead of time. The most anticipated product launch at I/O is the Google Pixel Watch. A massive 64.7% of you out there who answered our original survey want to see the first-party Wear OS watch — and we can’t blame you.

After some hands-on leaks and evidence courtesy of the Wear OS emulator, we’re similarly excited to see just what the Pixel Watch will offer over the recent Galaxy Watch 4 series. Reader jimmy is so excited that they plan on buying “two on launch,” but that is, naturally, heavily dependent on if Google decides to unveil the wearable at all.

We’re surprised at the winning margin given that the Pixel 6a only attained 15.2% of your vote. Google has teased #teampixel with a tweet that heavily implies we’re going to see a Pixel hardware product launch at Google I/O. The Pixel 6a still seems more likely, but at least judging by your reactions it’s less important this time. Reader Brian even saying that he’s “most excited for the Pixel Watch” but “won’t be buying on launch day” as he’ll be picking up the Pixel 6a instead after a family member’s Pixel 3a XL succumbed to water damage recently.

We thought that Google was done with the tablet form factor after the Pixel Slate didn’t quite catch on as much as it probably should have. It, therefore, comes as a surprise that 9.5% of our dear readers said they are hoping to see a Nest Tablet product launch at I/O 2022. Reader Rudy made a pertinent point about hoping for a 7-inch Android tablet but alas we doubt that a Nexus 7-like tablet is on the cards at any point.

Although there is no real evidence to suggest that Google is planning to launch any audio products at I/O, it also comes as a surprise that a mere 6.3% of you out there are hoping to see Pixel Buds Pro. Given the audio cut-out issue that plagued the original 2022 Buds, we expected more of our readers to want an upgraded audio experience.

Finally, the Chromecast HD was bottom of the pile with just 4.2% of the vote share. The idea of a cheaper Chromecast with Google TV clearly doesn’t strike a chord with our reader base, but it could be a neat option for those that do not require a more expensive 4K-capable streamer.

What do you think of the results? Do they align with what hardware products you’re hoping to see launch at I/O 2022? Let us know down in the comments section below. Of course, we’re expecting a number of non-hardware-related announcements and unveilings during the full two-day conference so stay tuned.

