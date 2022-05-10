YouTube Music and TV now offer Google Play Store betas

Abner Li

- May. 10th 2022 4:49 pm PT

Like the main Android client, Google is now offering Play Store betas for YouTube Music and TV to presumably test new features ahead of time.

You can sign-up via the Play Store listings on mobile or directly on the web:

At the moment, there are no beta releases available for either application, but it’s taking an awfully long time for the Play Store to acknowledge that you’ve joined. In my case, it’s been stuck on “Joining beta…” for the whole afternoon. 

The YouTube app has long offered a beta, and that’s now being extended to the other major clients. There are no previews for YouTube Kids or Studio. 

It’s somewhat interesting that YouTube is even offering a beta for Music as the service — more so than the average Google app — rolls out features via A/B tests. One possibility is that those enrolled in the beta channel will be opted in to more server-side previews.

