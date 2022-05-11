Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser can soon change the color of objects

With the launch of the Pixel 6a, Google is enhancing the recently launched Magic Eraser to change the colors of background objects.

Where the previous version of Magic Eraser was designed solely to remove objects and people from the background of photos, the new version is capable of changing the colors of objects in photos to blend more seamlessly. In a demo seen on stage, the color of an ice chest is changed from a bright neon color to one that blends in with the sand, drawing the viewer’s eyes away from it.

