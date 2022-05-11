Google releases Android 13 Beta 2 for Pixel phones

With the wider consumer preview starting earlier than usual this year, Android 13 Beta 2 is now here at I/O 2022 just over two weeks after the last update for Pixel phones.

Beta 2 is an “incremental Beta-quality release” before the Platform Stability milestone next month.

Continue compatibility testing, watch for feedback from Android Beta users. Start early testing with targeting Android 13. Notify SDK and library developers of any issues.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to log problems. You can access it from the drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community remains on Reddit.

Android 13 Beta 2 system images are available for the Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as in the Android Emulator.

Of course, most users will be installing Beta 2 (TPBB.220414.015) with the May security patch via the Android Beta Program website. Those on the Beta 1 can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

