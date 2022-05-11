Pixel Buds Pro specs: 31 hours of battery life, ANC, custom chip, more

Google today announced the Pixel Buds Pro in a bit of an unexpected reveal. The $199 earbuds are Google’s first to support active noise cancellation, and we’ve got a bunch of details on the specs and the impressive battery life of Pixel Buds Pro ahead of launch.

The Pixel Buds Pro are a premium product across the board, replacing the 2020 Pixel Buds. As such, you’ll find all of the same features as the original Pixel Buds on this new Pro model. That includes wireless charging, Google Assistant with “Hey Google” support, and real-time translation. The touchpad can also control volume, unlike the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series.

Under the hood, Google is using a fully custom audio processor for the Pixel Buds Pro, primarily to help drive active noise cancellation. The chip has six cores and a Google-made algorithm, all built by Google’s in-house audio team that the company has been building out. The earbuds rely on 11mm drivers and have “active pressure relief” to avoid a plugged feeling.

The Pixel Buds Pro support active noise cancellation paired with “moldable” eartips that should help that noise cancellation feel a bit more effective. The earbuds connect to your phone or other devices with Bluetooth 5.0 and can connect to multiple devices at once. Spatial audio will also be supported after launch.

Pixel Buds Pro specs

Audio driver: 11mm with active pressure relief

Eartips: “Moldable”

Connection: Bluetooth 5.0 with Multipoint support

Chip: Custom six-core audio processor

Earbud battery life: 11 hours without ANC, seven hours with

Earbud + case battery life: 31 hours without ANC, 20 hours with

Spatial Audio: Coming with an update

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes

Colors: Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass, Coral

Water resistance: IPX4 earbuds, IPX2 case

Charging: Qi or USB-C

Price: $199

Battery life on Pixel Buds Pro is rated at up to 31 hours altogether, or 20 hours with ANC turned on. The earbuds themselves are said to last seven hours with ANC turned on, and 11 hours with the feature turned off. That would far surpass a lot of Google’s competition. Charging is done through USB-C, though there’s no included cable, or wirelessly with Qi chargers or phones that support reverse wireless charging.

Pixel Buds Pro are set to go on sale for $199 in July.

