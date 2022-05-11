[Update: 3 more Google apps] YouTube Music and TV now offer Play Store betas

Like the main Android client, Google is now offering Play Store betas for YouTube Music and TV to presumably test new features ahead of time.

Update 5/11: Three more Google apps have recently introduced betas:

Meanwhile, we were able to successfully join the YouTube Music beta and version 5.06 installed afterwards. The stable release today is 5.05 and joining the beta looks to give you earlier (and/or immediate) access to the version that’s currently rolling out in phases (and not yet widely available).

Original 5/10 @ 4:49 p.m. PT: You can sign-up via the Play Store listings on mobile or directly on the web:

At the moment, there are no beta releases available for either application, but it’s taking an awfully long time for the Play Store to acknowledge that you’ve joined. In my case, it’s been stuck on “Joining beta…” for the whole afternoon.

The YouTube app has long offered a beta, and that’s now being extended to the other major clients. There are no previews for YouTube Kids or Studio.

It’s somewhat interesting that YouTube is even offering a beta for Music as the service — more so than the average Google app — rolls out features via A/B tests. One possibility is that those enrolled in the beta channel will be opted in to more server-side previews.

