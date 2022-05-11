Google is updating and optimizing over 20 of its Android apps for tablets [Gallery]

To push tablets, Google said at I/O 2022 that it’s going to update many of its first-party apps for large screens. This includes YouTube Music, the Play Store, and Google TV.

Starting today, we’ll be updating more than 20 Google apps to look amazing on large screens and take full arrange of the extra functionality with a lot more to come. Google

YouTube Music : Earlier this week, some users got a redesigned playlist UI and Google showed off the tablet version of that. Cover art and controls appear at the left, while the track list is at the right. This was teased earlier this year.

: Earlier this week, some users got a redesigned playlist UI and Google showed off the tablet version of that. Cover art and controls appear at the left, while the track list is at the right. This was teased earlier this year. Google Maps : Updated to “show rich information at a glance to help you navigate the world around you.” There are similarities with the maps.google.com desktop website.

: Updated to “show rich information at a glance to help you navigate the world around you.” There are similarities with the maps.google.com desktop website. Messages : Two column view with contacts list at the left.

: Two column view with contacts list at the left. Google Play: Navigation rail and information placed in cards for each feed/section.

Screenshots also show apps like Gmail, Google Home, and Google TV adopting a left-hand side navigation rail instead of a bottom bar, just like Google Photos today. Other apps seeing tablet updates include Google Lens and One.

