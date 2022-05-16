You can connect Fitbit & Google Fit with Assistant, but not yet live on Nest Hub

We spotted how the Nest Hub is getting deeper Google Fit and Fitbit integration to let you see step count and other activity stats at the start of this month, and you some users can now connect either service to Assistant settings.

Compared to the start of this month, visiting Assistant settings > Wellness > Activity lets you connect Google Fit and/or Fitbit. [Update: This is not yet widely rolled out and most people just see Calm.]

After an explanation of how Assistant will use your activity data, you’ll be taken to your Fitbit account to allow access to “heart rate” and “activity and exercise.” Google’s service has three categories:

Activity metrics : Allow Assistant to access your workouts, steps, duration, pace, calories burned, Move Minutes, and Heart Points

: Allow Assistant to access your workouts, steps, duration, pace, calories burned, Move Minutes, and Heart Points Distance : Allow Assistant to access your distance from activities tracked using your location

: Allow Assistant to access your distance from activities tracked using your location Heart rate: Allow Assistant to access heart rate data

Both Fitbit and Google Fit can be connected simultaneously, but only one can be active at a time in Assistant settings.

That said, as of this morning, the actual on-Nest Hub (2nd-gen or Hub Max) or Assistant integration (on phones) is not yet live after connecting.

From the set-up prompts, it seems like you’ll be able to ask and get answers to “your activity-related questions across your Google Assistant-enabled devices.” Additionally, “Assistant will show this data, suggestions, and related content without you having to ask.”

The latter suggests there will be health/activity cards on the Nest Hub homescreen, which would be similar to what’s available for sleep on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub. Personal and proactive health/fitness results have to be enabled. On the privacy front, Google explains:

This data also helps troubleshoot and improve your health and fitness experience with your Assistant. Once your Assistant successfully fulfills your request to update, show, or answer questions about this data, Google will delete your audio query. The text from your request and other Assistant usage information that is kept is used to troubleshoot, develop, and improve Assistant services.

A launch is likely coming sooner than later at this point.

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: