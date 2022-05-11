Google Assistant is coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 ‘this summer’

Ben Schoon

- May. 11th 2022 12:53 pm PT

With its one-year anniversary approaching, the Galaxy Watch 4 is finally getting an actual timeline for one of its most anticipated features. Google Assistant is officially getting a release date on the Galaxy Watch 4 this summer.

Confirmed in a blog post from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will be getting Google Assistant support with a release date sometime over Summer 2022, meaning it could arrive in a matter of weeks. Samsung says:

This summer, I’m excited to share that Galaxy Watch4 users will be able to download Google Assistant to their device, featuring faster and more natural voice interactions, enabling quick answers and on-the-go help.

Samsung first confirmed that Google Assistant would come to the Galaxy Watch 4 last year, shortly after the lineup’s release. But in the months that have since passed, the company has remained largely quiet, even as Google has released the first look at Google Assistant on the Watch 4, and also now on its own Pixel Watch. Like Google, Samsung says that “quick answers” will be a key part of this new experience.

Further, Samsung says it is working with Google to deliver more Google apps and services on the Watch 4 that are “optimized for Galaxy Watches.” While it’s not entirely clear what this means, it’s probably safe to assume that Google will be updating some of its existing apps to better support One UI Watch. Google Pay, for example, has a pixelated icon in the Watch 4’s app drawer.

