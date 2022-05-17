Verizon’s latest C-Band 5G phone is the all but forgotten LG Wing

2020’s LG Wing turned out to be a bit of a “last hurrah” for LG, as it was the company’s last ambitious smartphone release before shutting down its mobile division. Despite the concept not taking off in any major way, LG isn’t quite done with the Wing, as it has this week rolled out an update to add support for C-Band 5G on the Verizon model.

System Update 11 for the Verizon variant of the LG Wing is headlined primarily by its support for the carrier’s C-Band 5G network. The LG Wing already offered support for both the carrier’s Nationwide and Ultra-Wideband (mmWave) networks, but this latest addition expands support for faster speeds. C-Band 5G is a middle ground between Sub6 and mmWave networks, offering faster speeds on a wider basis than the limited mmWave technology.

Verizon explains:

For customers on an Unlimited plan with 5G Ultra Wideband access, this software update your device with more access to 5G Ultra Wideband. For customers that are on price plans that do not include 5G Ultra Wideband access, you can upgrade your plan at any time in the My Verizon app, My Biz app, or on verizon.com. 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

This software update also includes the most up to date Android security patch and LG app version updates.

This is, notably, the only significant change in this update. The LG Wing is still running on top of Android 11, despite LG having released Android 12 for a couple of other devices. The update does deliver the April 2022 security update, which is always good to see.

