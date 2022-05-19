Deals: Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet $120 off, Moto G 5G hits $350, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet at $120 off. That’s alongside the first price cut on the new Moto G 5G at $350 and the eufy smart pan and tilt cam for $39. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet now $120 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $580. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts yet and a new all-time low at $120 off. You can also score those same $120 in savings on the 256GB model as well as the bundled keyboard package, both of which are at new all-time lows, too.

Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro arrives as the brand’s latest flagship tablet and is centered around a 12.6-inch OLED 120Hz display. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which complements the upwards of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if that isn’t enough, the onboard microSD card slot allows for expanded storage to go alongside the USB-C port. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Moto G 5G sees first discount to $350

Amazon is now discounting Motorola’s entire collection of latest Moto Android smartphones. With free shipping across the board, you’ll be able to score some of the first price cuts on new 2022 handsets as well as the best prices to date on 2021 models. Leading the way is the unlocked Moto G 5G 256GB at $350. Down from $400, this is the very first discount since launching back in April and delivers $50 in savings to mark that new all-time low.

Sitting above all of the other budget-friendly handsets in the Motorola stable, Moto G 5G arrives with more flagship-class features like 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and backed by a 5000mAh battery for two days of usage per charge. Its 50MP quad rear camera array is also a standout feature, with a fingerprint sensor in the power button rounding out the package.

eufy smart pan and tilt cam falls to $39

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its smart security cameras headlined by the Solo IndoorCam P24 Pan and Tilt Cam for $39. Normally fetching $52, today’s offer amounts to the best price of the year at 25% off while beating previous discounts by $1.

Sporting Assistant support right out of the box, this indoor eufy camera features a 2K sensor that drops down to 1080p feeds when using HomeKit. Alongside on-device AI for human and pet detection, there’s also the motorized base that enables the pan and tilt functionality for keeping an eye on every corner of your home.

