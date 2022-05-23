Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $95 off, Kasa color smart bulb $7, more

Another week has come around and all of the best deals are now up for taking and headlined by a $95 discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. That’s alongside $110 off Amazfit smartwatches and TP-Link’s Assistant color smart bulb at $7. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $95 discount

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $805. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is still one of the first cash discounts so far and a new Amazon low at $95 off. This is also $25 under our previous mention as well. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as Samsung’s latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Amazfit workout-ready smartwatches up to $110 off

Amazon is offering up to $110 off the lately affordable Amazfit smartwatches and bands. You can land the Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch for $98. Regularly $140, this is 30% off the going rate for a new Amazon 2022 low at a couple of bucks below our previous mention.

With the GTS 2e, Amazfit delivers an accessible fitness tracking wearable that keeps tabs on heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, and more in a waterproof case. Alongside GPS and GLONASS tech as well as up to 24 hours of battery life, it features 90 built-in sport modes, making for a great workout and adventure companion with voice assistants in tow. Head below for loads more Amazfit deals from $35.

Just $7.50 scores you a color Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Bulb

Amazon now offers the TP-Link Kasa Color LED Smart Bulb for $7. Down from the usual $15 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and delivers a new all-time low at $2.50 under previous mentions.

Pairing right to your Wi-Fi, this TP-Link Kasa smart bulb doesn’t require any other gear to use out of the box. It’ll sync with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, or use the companion smartphone app to set schemes on top of just adjusting the color and brightness.

