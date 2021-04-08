Nokia has unveiled a whopping six new Android-powered smartphones today, as part of the new C, G, and X-series.

There is a lot to unpack here, but this new portfolio of devices may provide a clearer roadmap for the brand, which has often failed to fully distinguish specific product lines. At the low end, the Nokia C10 and C20 are basic Android Go powered smartphones that rely on Unisoc processors and modest 1 or 2GB RAM allowances respectively.

The Nokia C10 and C20 come with a 6.5-inch HD+ displays, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, 5-megapixel rear camera, 3,000mAh removable battery, plus 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia C20 offers either 1/2GB RAM while the C10 comes in one configuration with 1GB of RAM. Both devices have Android 11 (Go edition) pre-installed and will be eligible for two years of quarterly security updates. Biometric security is offered courtesy of software-based face unlock.







As the Nokia C-series devices are aimed at the low end, pricing starts at just €75 for the C10, while the C20 will cost just €89. Colors differ slightly with the Nokia C10 available in Light Purple and Gray. The Nokia C20 will be available in Sand and Dark Blue. Both devices will be available from early June in selected markets.

The next new Nokia devices to launch are the Nokia G10 and G20, which offer some notable improvements over the entry-level C-series. Starting with the Nokia G10, it measures in at 6.5 inches with a HD+ display and V-shaped notch. It utilizes the MediaTek G25 chipset with 3/4GB RAM, and 32/64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

At the rear, there is a dual camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is rated at 8-megapixels, while Night Mode and Portrait mode are offered. There’s a large 5,050mAh non-removable battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack, dedicated Google Assistant button plus a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, too.

Like the C-series, the G-series offers a two-tier approach. That means the Nokia G20 simply offers some core improvements to the same formula. The chipset is bumped to the MediaTek G35, with 4GB of RAM as standard, while storage comes in 64/128GB configurations with up to 512GB microSD card expansion available.









The rear camera includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is also provided with Night mode and Portrait mode also present here too. The same 5,050mAh battery remains alongside the dedicated Google Assistant button and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Android 11 comes pre-installed on the Nokia G10 and G20, with guarantees of two years of full OS upgrades and three years of monthly security patches. With pricing starting at €139 for the 3/32GB Nokia G10, that is a pretty good deal. While the Nokia G20 starts at €159 for the 4/64GB configuration. You’ll be able to pick up the G10 in Night and Dusk, while the Nokia G20 will be available in Night and Glacier colorways with both devices shipping in late April.

Of the new additions, the Nokia X-series duo is arguably the most interesting. Both devices use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G-enabled chipsets, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD expandable storage, plus a large 6.67-inch FHD+ display — clocked at 60Hz. There’s also the same 4,470mAh cell packed in both devices.





The Nokia X-series differs in the camera setup though as the X10 comes with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro. The Nokia X20 ups things a little with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro. It also has a higher resolution 32-megapixel selfie camera compared to the 8-megapixel shooter on the X10.

Other hardware notables include — as you’d expect — a dedicated Google Assistant button, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, plus IP52 water and dust resistance rating. Biometric security is enhanced with software-based Face unlock here, too.

As for the pricing of the Nokia X-series, the X10 will start at €309 for the 6/64GB model, while the X20 will start at €349 for the 6/128GB model. You’ll be able to pick up the Nokia X10 in Forest and Snow, whereas the Nokia X20 will be available in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue from May.

