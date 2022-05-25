Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launches w/ 1.62-inch AMOLED display, 120 sport tracking modes, $36 price

After teasing the slimline wearable, Xiaomi has now officially launched the Mi Band 7 in China, and it touts some notable improvements over its sub-$50 predecessor.

Revealed in Xiaomi’s homeland, the Mi Band 7 retains the same design as the Mi Band 6, but the display is increased from 1.52 inches to 1.62 inches with a 326ppi and 25% greater viewing area. The AMOLED display now includes support for the popular Always-on feature with key information now available at a glance without needing to activate the screen.

To mark this upgrade, Xiaomi has designed over 100 new watch faces to adorn this larger AMOLED display on the Mi Band 7. Each new design has been tuned to ensure minimal battery draw when using other features including SpO2 and heart rate tracking throughout the day. The blood oxygen tracking (SpO2) now includes the ability to vibrate and notify you if levels dip below 90%. This was not possible on previous versions of the Mi Band lineup despite many recent iterations including SpO2 tracking as standard.

120 sport tracking modes are also available with common routines such as running, swimming, cycling, yoga, hiking, and more included. Calorie consumption tracking is also present, with training analysis also able to provide tips, tricks, and rough fat loss measurement data on the Mi Band 7. This data includes information such as VO2 max, suggested rest periods, and safe training tips.

Battery life is touted at up to 14 days on a single charge with general usage but Xiaomi suggests that you can attain nine days with heavy use. Sadly, the Mi Band 7 still utilizes a proprietary magnetic charger that clips to the back of the display chassis.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will be available priced at 239 yuan (~$36) for those pre-ordering and comes in six colors: black, blue, green, pink, white, and orange. Chinese buyers will also have the opportunity to pick up an NFC-capable model for 270 yuan ($40) with support for AliPay. Global availability is not yet known, but it’s highly likely that Xiaomi will push the wearable into more markets in the coming weeks and months.

