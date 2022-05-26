Deals: Google Pixel 6/Pro prepaid bundles $300 off, LG TONE Free FP9 ANC earbuds $137, more

All of today’s best deals include pre-paid Pixel 6/Pro bundle discounts from $600 to go alongside all-time lows on the new LG TONE Free FP9 ANC earbuds. Not to mention a refurbished Philips Hue sale from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see pre-paid discounts

Visible Wireless is now rolling out a pair of pre-paid discounts on Google’s latest smartphones. Right now, the Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for $888 with a bundled $300 gift card to a retailer of your choice thrown in. Marking one of the first offers of the year on the handset, this comes within $10 of the best value we’ve seen to date and is the best chance to save in 2022 so far.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

LG TONE Free FP9 ANC earbuds with UV disinfecting case hit $136

Amazon now offers the LG TONE Free FP9 True Wireless ANC Headphones for $137. Available in both white and black styles, each of these are down from the usual $200 price tag in order to save you 32%. Delivering only the third price cut yet on the white style at an all-time low, the black version is sitting at the second-best price to date since launching last fall.

LG’s latest earbuds arrive with an expected true wireless design that comes backed by active noise cancellation and an immersive 3D Sound Stage. Though the real novel feature of the buds arrives as the UVnano charging case, which on top of bringing the battery life up to 24 hours also disinfects them when it comes time to refuel. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue refurbished sale from $16

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $16. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more.

That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.

