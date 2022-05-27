Review: Peak Design’s Pixel 6 case not only nails the MagSafe experience, it builds on it

Apple’s MagSafe system has shaken up the accessories industry in some big ways, but with Apple being Apple, it only comes to the Android side of things through third parties. Peak Design, a company best known for its camera gear, has a similar system that works not only with MagSafe products, but also the brand’s own suite of accessories. Over the past few weeks, we’ve had the chance to use the Peak Design Everyday Case for Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, and it really nails the whole experience.

Peak Design case for Pixel 6: The core elements

At its core, the Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 6 is just that – a case you’ll use every day. And really, it’s a solid option.

While I don’t think Peak is breaking any new ground with the actual design of its case, it’s a nice balance. The subtle black and grey look is crowd-pleasing, and I do like that Peak mirrors the Pixel’s own dual-tone look.

The plastic along the sides of the case is grippy and strikes a good middle ground between protection and slimness. It even has a decent-sized “lip” above the display that still rises above my screen protector.. The case feels far from bulky. The buttons, too, are comfortable. They don’t destroy the tactile feel of the buttons underneath, but they aren’t particularly clicky anymore either. One negative I noticed was the cutout for the charging port, which is a bit on the slim side. The USB-C cable that comes with the Pixel will fit just fine, but anything bigger won’t.

The fabric backing of the case is a bit of a mixed bag. In terms of texture, it’s excellent. The rough material is comfortable in the hand while not picking up stains at all in the few weeks I’ve been using the case. The nylon canvas material is also sure to stand up to the test of time; the only real problem in my book is that the fabric back just doesn’t really feel like fabric. I wish it were more like Google’s older Pixel cases, but this is at least better than nothing.

The case also holds the phone in tightly, an important note which will follow up on later. It’s not so tight that the case is a struggle to remove or put on, but it’s also not loose by any means.

I do have to mention one caveat here: my Pixel 6 Pro’s display broke while it was in this case. I don’t blame the Peak Design case for the damage, and ultimately there was no physical damage to the phone. The display panel underneath the glass is what was damaged during a drop in this case. More on that here. Peak claims 6ft drop protection for this case, and that did hold up in terms of physical damage.

Would another case have prevented that? Possibly! But I can’t fault Peak for this one. There was zero physical damage, so this one comes down to my own clumsy self and the Pixel itself. The case did its job.

While I do wish Peak would incorporate some colors into its cases, and perhaps even some different materials for the bottom half, I’m very happy with this look and feel. I haven’t really wanted to use any other case in my collection while using this one. “Everyday” is a good name, because the look and feel really line up with it.

MagSafe & Peak Design

But the real attraction of Peak Design’s Pixel 6 case is what you can do with it. This case is able to use Peak’s lineup of mounts and accessories that connect magnetically to the back of the phone thanks to strong magnets within the case itself. That’s just like Apple’s MagSafe, and this case really sold me on Apple’s idea.

Peak uses a slightly different array of magnets compared to Apple in its cases, but the end result is that virtually any MagSafe accessory will work with a Pixel 6 while it’s using this Peak Design case. I was able to easily use an Anker charger, a slim leather wallet, and more while using this case. That’s not because those accessories were designed to work with Peak, but because Peak’s system works flawlessly with the MagSafe ecosystem, at least on a physical level.

The magnetic bond on any decent MagSafe accessory, such as the Anker charger pictured below, is very strong. The fabric backing also gives grip, meaning you won’t see your phone fall off of a mount or, worse, your wallet easily pop off.

It just… works.

How does Peak Design’s system stand out?

And while it’s great that you can use Peak Design’s cases with any other MagSafe product, the real star of the show is Peak’s own system. In addition to the magnets, the Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 6 has a square divot on the back which can be used with Peak’s mounts. This provides a far stronger bond than the magnets would alone, to the point where your phone is more likely to fall out of the case than the case is to fall off of the mount – that’s to say, it’s a rock-solid connection.

So far, I’ve spent some quality time with three of Peak Design’s accessories.

Mobile Wallet

My most-used accessory has been Peak’s Mobile Slim Wallet. The $50 accessory attaches only with magnets, and is made from the same nylon canvas material as the back of the case. At this point, MagSafe-compatible wallets are a dime a dozen, but I think Peak’s stands out from the crowd by making one simple offer – it holds more than a card or two.

Where Apple’s official MagSafe Wallet set the trend of really only being able to hold a couple of cards on the back of your phone, Peak Design’s Slim Wallet might actually be able to replace your traditional wallet. The loose fabric design leaves more wiggle room for you to hold quite a few cards at once – Peak claims up to 7.

In my case, though, I found this pocket most useful to hold my primary credit card, a driver’s license, a folded-up document I always keep on hand, and cash. Personally, I always worry about leaving the house without some cash, and it’s easy to stuff a few bills in this wallet.

Regardless of what you do with the additional space, I think Peak is the superior option for a wallet like this. It can actually hold everything I need it to, and it has completely replaced my normal wallet at this point.

A phone wallet with room for cash?? – Revolutionary!

There’s also a kickstand version of this wallet which I haven’t tested out, but seems worth considering if you watch a lot of mobile video.

Mobile Tripod

The main focus of Peak’s whole system is to serve creators. The best camera you have is the one with you, and some of Peak’s accessories make that a lot easier.

Like the wallet, the Mobile Tripod attaches magnetically, though with a wider area than a typical MagSafe accessory would. That leads to a stable base for when you put the phone down, despite the tripod folding up to be incredibly slim. I quite like that it also has a sloped design, which is more comfortable when holding the phone with the tripod attached.

The tripod can mount to the back of your phone either in a vertical or horizontal orientation, for portrait or landscape shots respectively. The tripod’s legs easily pop out of the back and take just a couple of seconds to get in place. I can’t say these legs are perfect for every scenario, but in my testing it’s been pretty easy to find a place to set up with some sense of stability. The ball head makes it easy to set up just the right shot, and there’s even a built-in tool for adding extra tension to that joint.

This accessory is pricey at just shy of $80, but it might be one of the most useful for making videos on the go. This is the ultimate companion for TikTok creators. The thin profile of the tripod combined with its stability is just a huge win for everyone.

Mobile Creator Kit

This last one is the photographer’s best friend, more than it is for general creators. If you have a traditional tripod around, and especially one of Peak’s Capture clips, this accessory allows you to mount your phone in a way where it will not come loose, and it can lead to some fun shots.

The tripod attachment works with any generic tripod. In a pinch, since I already had my tripod out from a photoshoot, I actually used this mount to do a video call with a colleague. But in scenarios where a nature photographer is out in the field, this mount could be a killer way to get a mobile shot, take a video, and more. It’s also a perfect mount to take advantage of the Pixel’s astrophotography, as with a solid tripod, it won’t have any room for shakiness in the connection.

I think there’s also a ton of potential for this with Peak’s Capture Clip. That attachment can keep a camera on your belt or backpack, but also your phone with the included mounting hardware. Attached to a backpack, this could be a killer way to capture a hike or other outdoor adventure on video. And frankly, it’s one of the best deals in Peak’s lineup at $50.

Stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this article at a later date with our tests of Peak’s bicycle mount and I also intend to check out the car mount.

Is it worth it?

Here’s the potentially pricey question – is the Peak Design case worth it for the average Pixel 6 owner? At $39.99, I think the case itself is absolutely worth purchasing. It brings the best of Apple’s MagSafe to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro easily, and with high quality standards.

Where I’m a bit mixed is on Peak’s accessories. Some of them are just very pricey for what they bring to the table. The $80 mobile tripod is perhaps the hardest ask from me, but even then, it has stunning quality for that price, so it’s hard to say it’s not worth it.

If you go solely with Peak Design’s ecosystem, you can easily spend $200 or more without much thought. It just adds up quickly. But that’s the beauty of this case. While you can spend a lot on Peak’s high-quality options, you can also go pick up any cheap MagSafe accessory that you want on Amazon.

Peak has a winner here, and it’s one I can wholeheartedly recommend.

Where to buy Peak Design case for Pixel 6/Pro

