Deals: Google Nest Mini hits $30, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the first discount of the year on Google Nest Mini at $30. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $100 off and a pair of Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams for $380. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Mini smart speaker sees first discount of the year

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $30 including Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer is delivering the first notable discount of the year at $15 off while providing the best price since the holiday season last year.

Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $600 in several colors. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer delivers the lowest price since back in April at $100 off while marking the third-best price since launching back in January.

Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Score a pair of Google’s latest Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams for $380

Adorama is now offering a pair of Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams for $380 when adding two to your cart. Normally fetching $280 each, you’ll drop the bundle price from its $560 value in order to save $180. Marking the best value to date, we’ve only see these on sale a couple of times in the past and that was for $50 off each cam.

Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

