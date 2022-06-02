Samsung app confirms Galaxy Watch 5, Pro branding, and hints at Classic removal

Rumors have been spreading about Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and about how Samsung might be removing the rotating bezel. Thanks to a new Samsung Health update, we get to see the official names of the watch and hints at the Classic model going away.

With today’s new Galaxy Watch 4 beta, there was also a beta update for the Samsung Health app, version 6.22.0.069. While this beta didn’t bring any new features or design upgrades, it did add support for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. It’s important to note there is no Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, leading me to believe that the Classic series of Samsung smartwatches are ending with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

While it may seem like a stretch to make hardware predictions based on placeholder images, something similar happened last year with the Galaxy Watch 4. The Samsung Health app was updated with a beta that showed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic about a month before launch. The placeholder images Samsung used of the Galaxy Watch 4 was the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Watch 4 Classic used the Galaxy Watch 3. Both placeholders vaguely matched the design and style of the watch, leading me to believe the Pro model will have a more sporty design, similar to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Leakers like Ice Universe have also commented on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, claiming it also won’t have a rotating bezel. He has also made claims that the watch may use materials like sapphire glass and titanium for the display and body, making it seem like a more premium version of the normal Galaxy Watch 5.

More on Galaxy Watch 5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: