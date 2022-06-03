Quick Look: An adorable mini Pixelbook is the star of the latest batch of Android figures [Gallery]

For years now, collectible company Dead Zebra has been producing Android figures, and the first batch of 2022 is the “Android @ Work” series. The absolute star of the show this year, though, is an adorable miniature Pixelbook on one of the figures.

2022 Android figures

The latest Android figure set from Dead Zebra is built around the theme of “at work,” with each figure having its own design matching up with an occupation. There are 12 figures in total:

Agriculture / Farmer / Field Worker (with cap)

Café / Barista / Roaster (with mug)

Chef / Baker / Food Service (with chef hat and knife)

Contractor / Construction / Lineworker (with hardhat and screwdriver)

Developer / Coder / Cyber Security (with laptop and phone)

Executive / Lawyer / Investor (with briefcase and phone)

Healthcare / Doctor / Nurse (with mask and stethoscope)

Logistics / Mail / Delivery / Messenger (with cap and package)

Reporter / Journalist / Correspondent (with mic, camera and phone)

Teacher / Counselor / Consultant (with briefcase and notebook)

Tech Support / IT / Engineer (with badge, Pixelbook and cable)

Waitstaff / Host / Bartender / Sommelier (with towel and bottle)

Each figure costs $12, or you can buy the whole set at a slight discount, coming in at $132 total. These new designs all come with their little accessories, and have perhaps the most accessories of any series Dead Zebra has produced yet. The new batch is also based on the revamped figures from a couple of years ago which have posable antennae and arms.

The tiny Pixelbook is the star of the show

We picked up three of Dead Zebra’s 2022 Android figures batch – Journalist, IT, and Developer. Based on stock levels, it seems those are the most popular of the bunch, too.

All three figures are as high-quality as ever, shipping in nice boxes with everything safely arriving in transit. The developer ships with a phone, a laptop (covered in stickers), and a pair of glasses. The reporter has a microphone, phone, and a camera, as well as a pair of glasses. One note on these two in particular, it’s remarkably easy to break the glasses on these figures. I mistakenly snapped the glasses on the developer while trying to put them on, as they require quite a bit of tension. The reporter, sadly, saw a similar fate, with the glasses snapping when I mistakenly knocked over the figure with them on. Yes, I’m extraordinarily clumsy today. Luckily, both figures still look great without the glasses (but no, super glue doesn’t seem to fix this one).

And finally, the IT/Engineer figure has a badge, cable, Chrome offline Dino sweatshirt, and a Pixelbook. This is the real star of the show in my book, as this Android figure looks ready for Google I/O. The details on the figure are also remarkable. The Pixelbook genuinely looks like a shrunken down version of Google’s 2017 laptop, right down to the indent for opening up the lid and even a little tiny cutout for the USB-C port.

All three of the figures I picked up had this same level of detail, with the developer and reporter’s smartphones going as far as having a charging port cutout and a camera on the back. It looks like a Pixel 2 XL.

Dead Zebra’s 2022 batch of Android figures is available now through the company’s online store, and most are shipping now. These three are the only ones currently delayed, unless you buy a full set. Just, uh, don’t be like me and immediately break the glasses.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: